Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Transition Your Favorite Summer Pieces Into Your Fall Wardrobe

3 Ways To Transition Your Favorite Summer Pieces Into Your Fall Wardrobe

Phase out your summer wardrobe using these transitional fall pieces.

Published on September 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Four
Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Just because the summer is over doesn’t mean your favorite maxi dress has to head to the back of your closet just yet. Some warm weather pieces make great transitional items for the fall. Pair them with traditional fall staples like stockings, an oversized blazer or knee-high boots to elongate their lifespan and phase out your summer wardobe.

Fall Trends

Tis’ the season for layers, coordinates and burgundy fever. Fall fashion brings out the best in every stylista because there’s so many flavorful options to enhance your look. This season, expect to see the girls bringing the drama in mixed patterns, vintage furs, bold prints, and a cute TLJ (tiny leather jacket). According to Cosmo, all are trending in fall fashion. Denim and western core are still going strong thanks to Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter repurpose your tour attire into your fall wardrobe. And blazers are always a safe and stylish option for outwear.

Keep scrolling to see how you can transition your summer wardrobe into the fall.

Add A Denim Jacket

Source: Leopard Dress: Fashion Nova | Denim Jacket: Gap / Boots: Akira

The maxi dress got you through the summer and letting her go feels wrong. A good maxi is multifunctional, which means she can go good with a lot of things. Add a denim jacket or TLJ to a leopard maxi dress for a stylish fall look, topped off with cowboy boots.

Shop “Dominique A Line Leopard Maxi Dress – Leopard” Now

Add A Blazer

Source: Capri Set: Fashion Nova Blazer: Revolve

Blazers aren’t always all business, they come out to play big time in the fall. As a fashionable choice for in-between outerwear, blazers can pretty much go with anything. Pair it with your capri pants or leggings to let them live a little longer.

Shop “All Day Sleek Matte Tricot Capri Set – Black” Now

Add A Pair Of Boots

Source: Sweater Dress: Fashion Nova Boots: Chinese Laundry

Fall fashion means boots of all kinds: thigh-high, knee-high, ankle, stiletto or block heel – pick your poison and slay all the same. Turn that short-sleeve button-up blouse into a sweater dress and add boots to make it the perfect autumn ensemble.

Shop “Hard Worker Sweater Shirt Mini Dress – Black/White” Now

3 Ways To Transition Your Favorite Summer Pieces Into Your Fall Wardrobe  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Lil Nas X Arraigned In Van Nuys
158 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

11 Items
Pop Culture

Somebody Called 911: Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Fraud Scheme

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close