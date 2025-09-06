Justice for Da’Cara Thompson: Bowie Man Charged in Her Murder

This one is tough to write, Baltimore. A family’s worst nightmare has become reality after the disappearance of 19-year-old Da’Cara Rose Thompson ended in tragedy. Prince George’s County Police have now charged a Bowie man with her murder.

What Happened

Da’Cara was reported missing on August 23 after she was last seen in Lanham. Her car was later found in Hyattsville…Her purse, wallet, house keys, and even cash still inside. Her phone had been disabled.

Days later, Maryland State Police discovered a body along U.S. Route 50 in Annapolis. That body was identified as Da’Cara.

The Arrest

Police say surveillance video from the morning she went missing showed Da’Cara talking to the driver of a black SUV before getting in. Investigators traced that SUV to a home on Kembridge Drive in Bowie.

Inside, detectives found evidence pointing to her murder. Hugo Hernandez-Mendez, 35, who lived there and had access to the SUV, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder.

MD Governor Remembers Da’Cara

Governor Wes Moore shared a heartfelt statement, calling Da’Cara “a bright light in our state” and highlighting her service through Maryland’s Service Year Option program. She had a passion for the arts and a commitment to making her community better.

Here’s the Governor’s full statement:

“Our entire state mourns the horrible loss of Da’Cara Thompson, who was taken from us by an act of senseless violence. Dawn and I join all Marylanders in praying for Da’Cara and her family in the wake of this tragedy.

“We are grateful for the dedicated men and women of law enforcement, including Maryland State Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department, who have collaborated closely throughout this investigation. I have been, and will continue to be, in constant contact with our public safety partners as they carry out their work to ensure that justice is served.

“Da’Cara raised her hand right out of high school to join our most recent cohort of Maryland Service Year Option members — patriotic Marylanders committed to public service. She yearned to be part of our mission to solve big problems with bold solutions through her passion for the arts.

“She was a bright light in our state. We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure those responsible for this crime are held accountable and honor Da’Cara’s legacy of service through our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of all Marylanders.”

What’s Next

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are working to learn more about the connection between Hernandez-Mendez and Da’Cara.

Anyone with information is urged to call PG County Police at 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (Case No. 25-0046894).

This story is heartbreaking. A young life filled with promise was cut short by senseless violence. Our prayers and thoughts are with Da’Cara’s family and loved ones during this devastating time.

