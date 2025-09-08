Listen Live
K. Michelle Goes Country: New Album In The Making

Published on September 8, 2025

THE BUZZ!



A big shout out to K. Michelle. The R&B diva is finally doing something she’s been dreaming of since childhood: making  country music. She said her label kept pushing her in the R&B space because “the country scene wasn’t ready” for her. After too many promises she stood her ground with her label and it worked.


Now she’s working on a full-length country album. And we get a taste too with her new single, “Jack Daniel’s”, her favorite drink.


K. Michelle promises the album will please longtime fans and country lovers alike.


That’s wassup. Beyonce did it and I guess now they’re like ok, go ahead.


Source: Yahoo

