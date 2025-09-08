Publishers Clearing House Leaves Winners in Limbo After Bankruptcy

THE BUZZ!











Ok let’s go down memory lane. Remember those Publisher Clearing House commercials and they would come to someone’s house with that big ol check. Well, some folks really did win. Like this Oregon man who, back in 2012, won $5,000 a week for life. He would get a check for $260,000 a year every January. Nice, right.

Fast forward to this year and his checks stopped. That’s because PCH filed for bankruptcy. Leaving him and at least 10 other winners seeking answers. And the new owners provided some. Saying they are only honoring prizes won after they took over.

Even worse, experts say most past winners probably won’t see a dime. They’ll have to seek payment from the bankruptcy estate.



Wow. Checks for life ending before your life does is crazy work.

I’d be big mad.





Source: Yahoo Finance

✕