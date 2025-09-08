Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Short Staffed: Mom Delivers Baby on Hospital Couch

Woman Forced to Give Birth on Couch in a Hospital Waiting Room Due to Overcrowding and 'Staffing Problems'

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!



Speaking of mad. how about this. Let’s go down under where a Mom in Australia went to the hospital to give birth after her water broke. And she did give birth, but not in a room on a bed. How about on a couch in the waiting room.  Luckily when labor started there was a midwife present who helped  her deliver the baby safely.


Even after giving birth there was still no rooms available.


A spokesperson for the hospital said they had an unusually busy night with 24 women in the birthing unit and limited staff.

And this is just a reminder what issues overcrowding and staffing shortages in hospitals can cause.


Big shout to the midwives and congrats to that family.



Source: People

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close