Short Staffed: Mom Delivers Baby on Hospital Couch

THE BUZZ!







Speaking of mad. how about this. Let’s go down under where a Mom in Australia went to the hospital to give birth after her water broke. And she did give birth, but not in a room on a bed. How about on a couch in the waiting room. Luckily when labor started there was a midwife present who helped her deliver the baby safely.





Even after giving birth there was still no rooms available.





A spokesperson for the hospital said they had an unusually busy night with 24 women in the birthing unit and limited staff.



And this is just a reminder what issues overcrowding and staffing shortages in hospitals can cause.





Big shout to the midwives and congrats to that family.







Source: People

