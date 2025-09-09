Buy Black Tuesday [9-9-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Sol Journey Travel
Business Description: “Not just travel, Experiences.”
Business Website: https://www.soljourneytravel.com/
Macwell’s Southern Cuisine and Seafood
Business Description: “Home of the Original Harlem Famous Chicken and Waffles.”
Business Website: Instagram and Facebook: @Macwellssoutherncuisine
Slay Beatz by Leah Cosmetics
Business Description: “Unlock your True Beauty.”
Business Website: https://slaybeatzbyleah.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday [9-9-2025] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
