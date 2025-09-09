Trump’s crime update: DC 100% safe, minus domestic disputes

THE BUZZ!





So Donald Trump was at the Museum of the Bible in D.C. Monday, talking crime in the city. He claimed Washington went from “the worst, most violent city” to “totally safe” thanks to federal troops…that is, until they included domestic violence in the stats.



Now he says he can’t call it 100% crime-free. In his words: “Much lesser things, things that take place in the home…if a man has a little fight with the wife, they say, ‘This was a crime, see,’ so now I can’t claim 100 percent. But we are a safe city.”



So according to him, domestic violence is a “lesser crime” and shouldn’t count. Yeah…that’s your president.





Source: Vibe.com