Run It Back: Gov. Moore Chooses Government House Over White House

Big news out of Maryland! Governor Wes Moore just announced he’s running for reelection. And no, it’s not a presidential run.





Like Kobe said, “The job’s not done,” and Moore is staying focused on Maryland.





Since making history as Maryland’s first Black governor in 2023, he’s been leading hard—handling big moments like the Key Bridge collapse in 2024 and other major accomplishments. Now, he’s getting ready for round two. And we need to get ready too

Mark your calendars: Primary Day is June 23, 2026, and Election Day is November 3, 2026.





Governor Moore said run it back. Lets Go!







Source: WMAR

