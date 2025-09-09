Paid In Full: 50 Cent Plans To Turn This Classic Movie Into a TV Hit

THE BUZZ!









Ok so 50 Cent is back at it. No more BMF. We’ve been doing the Power series for some time now. It looks like it’s time for something new. And 50 has something in the works. He just announced he has bought the rights to the classic hit movie Paid in Full. And he plans to turn it into a premium TV series.

Cam’ron, who played Rico in the original film, is executive producing alongside him.

50 said if you like Godfather of Harlem, you’re going to love this.





And this is right up 50’s alley. So get ready for another binge worthy series from the Rap TV Mogul.



Source: Revolt

