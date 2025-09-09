Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Paid In Full: 50 Cent Plans To Turn This Classic Movie Into a TV Hit

50 Cent says he owns the rights to ‘Paid In Full’ and he’s producing a TV series with Cam’ron

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!




Ok so 50 Cent is back at it. No more BMF. We’ve been doing the Power series for some time now. It looks like it’s time for something new. And 50 has something in the works. He just announced he has bought the rights to the classic hit movie Paid in Full. And he plans to turn it into a premium TV series.
Cam’ron, who played Rico in the original film, is executive producing alongside him.
50 said if you like Godfather of Harlem, you’re going to love this.


And this is right up 50’s alley. So get ready for another binge worthy series from the Rap TV Mogul.

Source: Revolt

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
White House with ominous clouds
265 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Show
167 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Schedule

Music

Candles
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

The Buzz
News

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is Back in ICE Custody. Faces Deportation, Again.

The Buzz
News

An 11-year-old gives birth at home. Now her parents are in handcuffs.

Local

Ravens Finalize 53-Man Roster Ahead Of 2025 Season

The Buzz
News

Effie from Power in the Headlines — Arrested in Georgia

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close