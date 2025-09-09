Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Announces 2026 Re-Election Campaign

Governor Wes Moore

It’s official Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced his bid for re-election! This is fresh off of ruling out that he would be running for President. Gov. Moore announced his new campaign that he will seek re-election in 2026, and reminded Marylanders that he is not a career politician!

“These career politicians had been telling us that everything was great, when we knew that it wasn’t,”

Moore also went through all that has been in the state since he has bene in office,

“When crisis hit and the Key Bridge collapsed, we rallied. They said it would take 11 months to reopen the port of Baltimore,”

“And we got it done in 11 weeks, we inherited a structural budget deficit and turned it into a surplus,” Moore said. “Our unemployment rate was one of the nation’s highest and now it is one of the nation’s lowest.”

He also added,

“We cut taxes for veterans and cut taxes for the middle class,”

