Teyana Taylor Has Perfected The Fierce-Feminine Aesthetic – Tap In For Notes

Teyana Taylor stepped onto the One Battle After Another Los Angeles red carpet on September 8 and gave a masterclass in how to command attention – again. The Harlem starlet is known to work a carpet, and her recent look proved why we love to see her do it.

Dressed in a funky, stylistic olive-toned Marc Jacobs gown, she mixed sophistication, street influence, and pure fashion fantasy into a look we are obsessed with. Teyana gave us futuristic, fierce, and bold as only she can.

Keep scrolling for all the designer details.

Teyana Taylor Works The ‘One Battle After Another’ Red Carpet In Mark Jacobs

While we haven’t seen the movie yet, the name alone makes it clear her fit was battle-ready and strong. We love a good theme made one’s own!

To carry out that vibe, Teyana teamed up with fantastical designer Marc Jacobs, who created a piece that looked like wearable art. The exaggerated folds, off-the-shoulder neckline, and ruched gloves gave the gown an almost architectural feel, yet still edgy.

Paired with towering lace-up platform boots, the outfit leaned into a raw, warrior-like energy while still reading as refined. Oversized bracelets added extra flair, making the look an unapologetic statement of strength and style.

But Teyana’s Hair & Makeup? 10 Out Of 10

Teyana balanced the drama of the outfit with beauty that was soft, feminine, and flawless. Her curls were styled to perfection, framing her face with elegance, while her makeup offered a subtle glow.

She rocked defined brows, glamorous lashes, and a soft nude lip. Only Teyana can serve battle-ready couture, while still keeping it soft and feminine. We love to see it.

Other Celebrity Looks We Loved At The Premiere

Of course, Teyana wasn’t the only one serving at the premiere. Cameras caught Regina Hall looking regal in a flowing nude gown with a deep V neckline that felt effortless and elegant. Meanwhile, Chase Infiniti kept it young, fresh, and fly in a cream-toned halter gown with subtle sparkle.

If you want to see more Teyana on the screen, be sure to check out the One Battle After Another clip below. The film is in theatres September 26.

