What! Man Sexually Assaults 9 Year Old Girl More Than 3600 Times.

Man Admits to Sexually Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl More Than 3,600 Times

Published on September 11, 2025

A man out of Bristol, Connecticut, named Roger Barriault, just admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl over 3,600 times. Yeah, you heard me right.


This started back in 2004 when the little girl was a foster child placed in his care at 9 years old. By the time she was 12, she ended up pregnant. A DNA test later proved this guy was the father.


Fast forward, she’s grown now, and in 2023 she finally came forward. Police arrested him last year, and now he’s pled guilty. And was sentenced to 25 years, but he’ll only serve 10 behind bars. The rest will be suspended.


And that is not enough years for me. What this young girl had to go through for all those years. He needs a year for all 3,600 times.

Sad ,sick, and scary. Especially for kids who are just looking for a home and a safe space to grow up.


Source: BlackNews.Com

