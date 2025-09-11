Credit Report Check: Maryland’s FICO scores are Better Than Most

THE BUZZ!







Here’s some good news for the home team. A new report from Experian says Marylanders are holding it down with better credit scores than the average American.



Across the U.S., nearly 1 in 4 U.S. consumers about 23% of people have a FICO score of 800 or higher. But right here in Maryland, it’s even better: 24.4% of us are in that top-tier range. That’s what they call “exceptional credit.”





Now, I’ll be real with you… if they had counted my score in the mix, those numbers might’ve dropped a little, or maybe a lot.



But if you need help getting your credit together, there’s support out here. Johns Hopkins Federal Credit Union offers coaching, and the Baltimore Financial Empowerment Center even has free resources to help you out.

And me too. We gotta get that score up.







Source: CBS