New Report: Maryland ranks #2 happiest state, right behind Hawaii

Maryland ranked as 2nd-happiest U.S. state in WalletHub study

Published on September 11, 2025

THE BUZZ!


Keeping it at home. It looks like Marylanders’ are pretty happy. According to a new WalletHub study they ranked MD as the second-happiest state in the U.S., right behind Hawaii. Nebraska came in third.


Some of the things they attribute to the happy are:

-low unemployment rates and high household incomes
-residents post about work-related stress on social media less often than people in 46 states.
-people in MD are happy with their work and goals: ranking third in the U.S.
-face less childhood trauma than most states: third-lowest in the nation


Also big shout to Columbia, MD, who ranked as the 16th happiest city in the country.


According to Wallethub a lot of folks in Maryland are doing pretty good and are happy about it.


Source: CBS

