NFL Will Not Discipline Lamar Jackson After Fan Incident In Buffalo

Published on September 12, 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
Source: Timothy T Ludwig / Getty

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not face league discipline after shoving a Buffalo Bills fan during Sunday night’s game, the NFL confirmed Thursday.

“The matter has been addressed by the club and there is no further action from the league,” a spokesperson said.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of Baltimore’s 41-40 loss in Buffalo. After wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass, a fan in the front row reached over to slap Hopkins on the helmet and then shoved Jackson on the head. Jackson responded by pushing the fan with both hands.

The fan was immediately ejected and now faces an indefinite ban from Highmark Stadium and other NFL venues.

In a statement Thursday, the Ravens stressed player safety and confirmed new measures are being put in place. “Our player’s safety is of the utmost importance,” a team spokesperson said. “We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation. While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols — both at home and on the road — to better protect our players.”

Coach John Harbaugh said team leadership, including President Sashi Brown and GM Eric DeCosta, spoke with the league about the matter. Jackson also met with them following the incident.

Jackson addressed the confrontation Wednesday, apologizing to the fan while also urging spectators to respect player boundaries.

“I believe everyone saw what happened,” Jackson said. “I got pushed in the head and reacted. My apologies to that person, whoever it was. Just chill next time. You can talk trash, but keep your hands to yourself.”

NFL Will Not Discipline Lamar Jackson After Fan Incident In Buffalo  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

