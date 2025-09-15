Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day”

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Baltimore students at Carver Vocational Technical High School got a surprise on Monday when NBA star Steph Curry and PGA champion Jordan Spieth visited campus to unveil a brand-new weight room, renovated as part of Under Armour’s 21st annual Armour Day.

The $250,000 project, completed in partnership with Impact Fitness Foundation, transformed the school’s outdated gym into a 2,500-square-foot facility outfitted with state-of-the-art training equipment. For Curry, a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, the new space represents more than just fresh paint and machines.

“You can tell just literally having this space where they can look forward to something every day, it matters,” Curry said.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Spieth, a three-time major winner and 2015 FedEx Cup champion, echoed the excitement: “They were stoked. It looks like they’re going to use it, and it’s going to be really good for the school.”

The Carver unveiling was one of several volunteer efforts Under Armour employees took part in across Baltimore on Monday. UA teammates also worked on facility upgrades and student engagement programs at four additional city high schools: REACH/Lake Clifton, ACCE, City Neighbors, and Reginald F. Lewis.

At its core, Armour Day is about more than facilities; it’s about empowering young athletes and showing them what’s possible through hard work and commitment. Meeting world-class athletes like Curry and Spieth gave students a firsthand reminder of where dedication can lead.

“One interaction, one smile, one handshake, one picture, whatever it is, could keep a kid motivated in the sense of them understanding that they’re good enough, that they’re talented,” Curry said.

Spieth added, “They should feel loved, they should feel supported, and hopefully, inspired to go put in that work and just get better as humans.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised the effort, noting, “Under Armour really is of Baltimore. They are our strongest partner, especially when it comes to dealing with our youth and student athletes.”

For the Carver students, the renovated gym is more than a place to train, it’s a symbol of belief in their potential. As Curry put it, “The kids will be able to tell this story for a long time, and hopefully that goes a long way.”

Steph Curry, Jordan Spieth Help Unveil New Carver High School Weight Room During Under Armour’s “Armour Day” was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com