Black Man Found Hanging At Mississippi’s Delta State University

UPDATE — Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, 9:53 a.m. EST: NewsOne has confirmed with the Vicksburg Police Department that the second victim mentioned in this story, Cory Zukatis, is not Black. Our story has been corrected, and our hope is that Cory’s family and loved ones are still able to get the answers they need in his tragic death.

Authorities in Mississippi are investigating two separate incidents involving men found hanging within 24 hours, raising alarm and prompting calls for transparency as communities grapple with shock and grief.

On Monday, Delta State University police confirmed that 21-year-old student Demartravion “Trey” Reed, a Black man, was found dead on campus in Cleveland, Mississippi. University Police Chief Michael L. Peeler said during a press conference that Reed’s body was discovered hanging from a tree near the pickleball courts at approximately 7:05 a.m.

“At this time, there is no evidence of foul play,” Peeler said. “The body has been retrieved by the Bolivar County Coroner’s office. I have requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s office, and the Cleveland Police Department to assist us in this ongoing investigation.”

Although the Bolivar County Coroner has not confirmed the cause of death, authorities are treating the incident as a suicide. Delta State President Dan Ennis addressed the campus community following the discovery, noting that the campus would not go into lockdown due to there being no present threat.

“I want to reiterate Chief Peeler’s comment,” Ennis said. “There is no evidence of a threat to campus, and there is no evidence the campus is unsafe at this point.”

The tragedy occurred as the university’s roughly 2,700 students were preparing to celebrate its centennial. All ceremonies, including opening ceremonies and the unveiling of a time capsule, were canceled, and classes were suspended on Monday as students, faculty, and staff were encouraged to visit counseling resources to cope with the traumatic incident.

“Our community is deeply saddened by their loss,” Delta State said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends impacted.”

Ennis noted that university leadership would meet to determine whether classes and events would resume later in the week.

Just hours after Reed’s death, another tragic discovery was made across the state. Around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a call about a body found hanging in a wooded area off the 4100 block of Washington Street, near the Ameristar Casino.

The victim has been identified as Cory Zukatis, a resident of Brandon, Mississippi. Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and as of press time, no further details have been released regarding the circumstances surrounding Zukatis’s death. There are reports that Zukatis was unhoused. Social media posts included pictures of a young man who is not Cory Zukatis. The young man being falsely identified as Cory in social media posts is actually Galvin Fortenberry, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed in August.

Reed’s death in Cleveland has drawn heightened attention—especially after Black colleges received bomb threats following the death of controversial podcaster, Charlie Kirk.

Officials in both cases have said that foul play is not suspected, but the fact that two men were found hanging in separate Mississippi cities on the same day has left communities shaken and has highlighted the importance of mental health awareness, community support, and open communication during moments of collective grief.

This story is developing.

