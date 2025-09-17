Listen Live
News

Sidney "Omen" Brown, Producer For Beyoncé & Others, Dies At 49

Sidney “Omen” Brown, Producer For Beyoncé & Others, Dies At 49

Sidney "Omen" Brown produced works for Beyoncé, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Usher, was found dead in his

Published on September 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Sidney "Omen" Brown

Sidney “Omen” Brown, a producer who worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Drake, and more, has died, according to reports. Sidney “Omen” Brown was found inside his apartment in New York, and his passing was confirmed by his mother.

TMZ reports that Omen, who also worked with Ludacris, Action Bronson, Usher, Redman, and Vado, was found inside his apartment by a relative after he didn’t show up for a work shift. The Harlem native reportedly was an employee of Ethyl’s Bar & Restaurant, where he helmed a DJ event.

From Ethyl’s Bar & Restaurant Instagram page:

We are beyond [broken heart emoji] Omen has been a major part of what made Ethyl’s beat from the very beginning!

Sidney “Omen” Brown was not only a DJ who could get our Dance floor jumping, but he was also a Grammy Award Award-winning producer who worked with Beyonce, Lil’ Wayne and please take a minute to listen to the song attached “Tell It Like It Is” which Omen helped write and produce for Ludacris!

Brown was 49.

Photo: @producedbyomen/Instagram

Sidney “Omen” Brown, Producer For Beyoncé & Others, Dies At 49  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
245 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

White House with ominous clouds
274 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

Politics

GED Section: The Irony of a Woke Pope

The Buzz
News

Labor Day Turns Deadly: 54 Shot, 7 Dead in Chicago

News

Mopreme Shakur Criticizes Drake Over Tupac Chain, “Think About Your Moves”

News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close