Ravens Gear Up For “Darkness Falls” MNF Showdown vs. Lions

The Baltimore Ravens will don their fan-favorite all-black uniforms for their Week 3 “Monday Night Football” showdown against the Detroit Lions.

Monday’s matchup marks the team’s annual “Darkness Falls” game, inviting fans to wear all black and be in their seats by 7:55 p.m. Attendees will also receive LED wristbands, creating immersive light displays, from ravens soaring through the crowd to dynamic animated patterns.

Baltimore native and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony will serve as the honorary captain for the game, while local Broadway performer Samantha Pollino will perform the national anthem. Multi-platinum rock band Good Charlotte will take the stage for an electrifying halftime show.

Last season, the Ravens dominated the Buffalo Bills 35-10 during their “Darkness” game, and Baltimore hopes to replicate that success against Detroit. The Lions enter Monday’s contest on a high note after a 52-21 victory over the Chicago Bears last week.

The Ravens have a strong track record in their black uniforms, standing 20-6 all-time, according to Ravens Uniform Tracker. Baltimore also carries momentum on “Monday Night Football,” winning five straight games, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the longest current streak. The Ravens have additionally beaten the Lions in five consecutive meetings, including a 38-6 victory at home in 2023.

With the combination of black-on-black dominance, packed stadium energy, and a star-studded lineup of performers, Monday’s game promises to be one of the season’s highlights.

