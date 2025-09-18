Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Ben Crump Joins Fight for Truth in Delta State Hanging Death

Mississippi police await autopsy results for Black student found hanged at Delta State

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Family, this one is tough. A 21-year-old Black student was found hanging from a tree at Delta State University in Mississippi. Police say no foul play, but the family isn’t convinced. They’ve brought in civil rights attorney Ben Crump. And although Police are waiting for the medical examiner’s autopsy report, the family is calling for an independent autopsy.

Even Congressman Bennie Thompson is getting involved. He’s asking the FBI to step in.

Hopefully, we can get some valid answers sooner than later.



Source: AP News

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
245 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

White House with ominous clouds
274 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

Politics

GED Section: The Irony of a Woke Pope

The Buzz
News

Labor Day Turns Deadly: 54 Shot, 7 Dead in Chicago

News

Mopreme Shakur Criticizes Drake Over Tupac Chain, “Think About Your Moves”

News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close