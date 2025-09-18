Ben Crump Joins Fight for Truth in Delta State Hanging Death

THE BUZZ!





Family, this one is tough. A 21-year-old Black student was found hanging from a tree at Delta State University in Mississippi. Police say no foul play, but the family isn’t convinced. They’ve brought in civil rights attorney Ben Crump. And although Police are waiting for the medical examiner’s autopsy report, the family is calling for an independent autopsy.

Even Congressman Bennie Thompson is getting involved. He’s asking the FBI to step in.

Hopefully, we can get some valid answers sooner than later.





Source: AP News