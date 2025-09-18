Listen Live
Teen’s Body Found in Singer D4vd’s Impounded Tesla

Body of 15-year-old girl found in D4vd's impounded Tesla is identified; singer reportedly cancels Seattle show

Published on September 18, 2025

This story is crazy. Police in L.A. found the dismembered body of a 15-year-old girl stuffed in a plastic bag inside the trunk of an impounded Tesla. That car is registered to rising star D4vd. He’s the 20-year-old singer-songwriter who blew up on TikTok with hits like Romantic Homicide and now has millions of streams worldwide.
Cops are treating it as a homicide. The girl had been missing since last year. D4vd’s team says he’s cooperating, but he has not made any official statement as of yet. And as it it stands now, no cause of death determined and no suspects have been named.


We’ll see what the investigation turns up.



Source: Yahoo

