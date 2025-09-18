Kirk Franklin’s Son Accuses Him of Years of Abuse

THE BUZZ!





Ok, so Kirk Franklin is back in the headlines. That’s because his son Kerrion has made some very disturbing allegations.



Kerrion posted an image on his social media of his back filled with scars. The caption stating that they came from violent punishment as a child, not intimacy. He added that pain is the only feeling that’s familiar to him, being beat black and blue since 1st grade.



He didn’t stop there. Adding, his parentals enjoyed expressing rotten rage in many ways as (punishment/Consequence). These scars are the only memories I have of my childhood.



No response yet from Kirk’s camp on these new claims.



But I’m sure he will address it at some point.





Source: Complex