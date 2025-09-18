Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Kirk Franklin’s Son Accuses Him of Years of Abuse

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Father of Horrific Domestic Abuse

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


Ok, so Kirk Franklin is back in the headlines. That’s because his son Kerrion has made some very disturbing allegations.


Kerrion posted an image on his social media of his back filled with scars. The caption stating that they came from violent punishment as a child, not intimacy. He added that pain is the only feeling that’s familiar to him, being beat black and blue since 1st grade.

He didn’t stop there. Adding, his parentals enjoyed expressing rotten rage in many ways as (punishment/Consequence). These scars are the only memories I have of my childhood.

No response yet from Kirk’s camp on these new claims.

But I’m sure he will address it at some point.


Source: Complex

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
245 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

White House with ominous clouds
274 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

Politics

GED Section: The Irony of a Woke Pope

The Buzz
News

Labor Day Turns Deadly: 54 Shot, 7 Dead in Chicago

News

Mopreme Shakur Criticizes Drake Over Tupac Chain, “Think About Your Moves”

News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close