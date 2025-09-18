Listen Live
Cardi B Says Offset “Has Hate in His Heart” Following Split

Published on September 18, 2025

Just one day before dropping her long-awaited sophomore album, Cardi B is opening up about her split from Offset — and she’s not holding back.

In part two of her candid Am I the Drama? conversation with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Cardi revealed that she’s ready to leave the past behind but feels Offset still carries negativity.

“I don’t really have hate in my heart anymore. I think he has some type of hate in his heart right now,” she said.

“I just wish he was a better person, but it is what it is. Be a better person for your kids.”

Cardi reminded fans that she actually filed for divorce a year ago and stressed that she has no contact with Offset.

The pair, who share three kids, are still navigating the challenges of co-parenting.

Cardi expressed hope that one day they’ll be able to communicate for the sake of their children, but admitted, “One thing I’m learning is it’s not about the kids.”

The timing of these revelations is no accident. Cardi’s sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, arrives this Friday with highly personal tracks like “Man of Your Word” that reflect her struggles and growth.

After the album release, she’ll kick off an arena tour in February 2026, bringing her unfiltered energy to stages across the country.

Meanwhile, Cardi has moved on romantically — confirming she’s in a relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs and that they’re expecting a child together.

