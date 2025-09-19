Listen Live
Local

M&T Bank App Down: Customers Report Delays, Missing Deposits

M&T Bank App Down: Customers Report Delays, Missing Deposits

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
In this photo illustration, the M&T Bank Corporation logo is...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

M&T Bank’s mobile app experienced an outage Friday morning, leaving many customers unable to access their accounts.

A bank spokesperson confirmed the temporary disruption and advised customers to log in through Online Banking to view account details or complete transactions.

“We are working to resolve the issue,” the company said in a social media update.

According to Downdetector, more than 2,000 users had reported problems with M&T Bank services by 9 a.m. Some customers also shared on social media that their expected direct deposits had not yet appeared.

M&T Bank serves customers across 13 East Coast states as well as Washington, D.C.

M&T Bank App Down: Customers Report Delays, Missing Deposits  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
245 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
274 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Politics

GED Section: The Irony of a Woke Pope

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

The Buzz
News

Labor Day Turns Deadly: 54 Shot, 7 Dead in Chicago

News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

The Buzz
News

Ding Dong Grope? 13 Year Old Boy Arrested For Sexual Abuse

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close