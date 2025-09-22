Source: Bojun Song / 500px / Getty

Most of today should stay dry around the Baltimore metro, with only a few showers or storms popping up west of the mountains later on. The bigger weather story unfolds over the next few days as a slow-moving cold front drifts in from the Ohio Valley and stalls nearby.

Tonight: Expect mild and somewhat muggy conditions, with lows dipping into the low-to-mid 60s in the city and upper 50s in cooler suburbs. Some patchy fog could form overnight in low-lying areas and near waterways.

Tuesday: As high pressure weakens, humidity increases. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with the chance of a stray late-day shower northwest of the city, but most areas stay dry. Highs reach the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Wednesday: The cold front settles into the region, bringing mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day, along with a few rumbles of thunder. While severe storms aren’t expected, any cell could produce a quick downpour in the humid air. Localized ponding is possible in poor drainage spots. Highs stay in the upper 70s.

Thursday–Friday: Waves of showers and a few thunderstorms continue as disturbances ride along the stalled front. It won’t rain nonstop, but several rounds are possible—so keeping an umbrella nearby is a good idea. The moisture will be helpful after recent dry stretches, though repeated downpours could still lead to localized flooding. Highs range from the mid-70s to near 80.

Weekend Outlook: Conditions trend drier late Friday into the weekend as high pressure builds back in. If the front clears quickly, Saturday should be bright and pleasant. If it lingers, an early shower remains possible. Either way, temperatures look seasonable, topping out in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Stalled Cold Front Brings Showers, Storms to Baltimore This Week was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com