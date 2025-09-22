Patti Labelle Vs Aretha Franklin Beef Settled

THE BUZZ!







So Patti LaBelle is finally setting the record straight about her relationship with the late, great Aretha Franklin. For years, people speculated about a rivalry between the two legends. But Patti says there was never any beef.

She was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and when he brought it up, Patti shut it down Claiming they actually bonded over food, life, and of course their music. She even revealed they had plans to collaborate before Aretha’s passing.



Patti called Aretha her hero, reminding everyone there was nothing but love and respect between them.





Can you imagine a Patti and Aretha Joint.





Source: The Root