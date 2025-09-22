Cardi B’s Albums Keeps Making History and Breaking Records

THE BUZZ!





Her long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama? dropped Friday (Sept. 19). And it was instantly certified platinum by the RIAA.



The new 23-track project features two of her biggest hits that weren’t a part of her first album. Nine-time platinum WAP, and the five-time platinum hit Up. Both songs now have permanent homes on this new album.



Cardi also made history with the rollout. Partnering with Walmart, she set a Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.



This continues Cardi’s streak of record-breaking album moments. Her debut album Invasion of Privacy was the first by a female rapper with every track going platinum or higher. Including multiple diamond single with Bodak Yellow and I Like It.





Source: Billboard / Yahoo