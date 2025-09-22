MDTA Clears Up Social Media Viral Images Bay Bridge Safety Concerns

THE BUZZ!







Back home. Photos went viral online raising questions about the Chesapeake Bay Bridges’ safety.

Some image kind of made it look like something was off and not aligned. But the Maryland Transportation Authority is reassuring everyone that the bridge is safe. They say the key support beams are perfectly aligned and haven’t moved since the bridge was built. Crews inspected the pier just this past Sunday and found no signs of damage or shifting.

So, if you’re planning to cross the Bay Bridge, MDTA says it’s all clear.





Source: WBAL