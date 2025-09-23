Buy Black Tuesday [9-23-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Judy’s Island Grill Canton
Business Description: “Bringing You The Taste Of The Islands.”
Business Website: https://www.judysislandgrill.com/canton
Twinkle Time Diamond Shine
Business Description: “A cleaning service that goes above and beyond!”
Business Website: Facebook:@ _Diamond Shine LLC (Facebook) Instagram: @_twinkletime_diamondshine
IA, Indigenous Apparel & Shoes LLC
Business Description: “UNVEILING AMERICA’S HIDDEN HISTORY”
Business Website:https://www.aliveshoes.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
