Diddy’s lawyers say he’s suffered enough. Time for him to go home

THE BUZZ!







Ok, so it’s been a little quiet on the Diddy trial front. But his legal team is still in can’t stop won’t stop mode when it comes to trying to get him out of jail. They filed a request asking a judge to give him time served when he’s sentenced next month on October 3rd, 2025.



Diddy’s lawyers say his career and reputation is ruined. He’s already done over a year in one of the toughest jails, and it’s time he goes home to his family to continue treatment and move on with his life. Saying that’s the only fair outcome.



Until then. He is still facing up to ten years.





We shall see what the judge decides.





Source: New York Post