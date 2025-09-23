Listen Live
81% of Maryland schools need repairs. Baltimore City Needs The Most

Published on September 23, 2025

THE BUZZ!



Back home, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman just dropped a new report — and it confirms what many already knew: most of our schools are in bad shape.


Only 20% are in good or decent condition. 34% need repairs. And nearly half — 46% — are considered functionally unreliable.


The worst scores came out of Kent, Garrett, Allegany, Washington, and Cecil counties. But Baltimore City stands out with some of the most severe needs.


The Comptroller warns, without serious investment, the gaps in education and student success will only grow. And that’s something Maryland just can’t afford.


Bottom line: we’ve got to get more funds to our kids and to our future.


Source: WBAL

