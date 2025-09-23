4 Iconic Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements

Source:

On the heels of Cardi B officially announcing her pregnancy and then hitting the stage with her baby bump dripped in Chanel, we started thinking about some of our other favorite celebrities ladies who shared their happy news in front of millions. Check out our favorite pregnancy announcements that made headlines.

Beyoncé

At the 2011 MTV VMAs, Beyoncé was set to hit the stage to perform her single “Love On Top” and the fans were anticipating what she would bring to the show. However, at the time there was also growing speculation that she was expecting her first child with husband Jay-Z, with fans wondering when or if she would ever confirm it.

As the song came to a close, Beyoncé shocked the Beyhive when she ended her tuxedo-clad performance by opening her jacket, turning to the side and caressing her baby bump and finally confirming the news. Audience cutaways to smiling Jay-Z and an equally elated Kanye West were the cherry on top.

Rihanna

When it was announced that Rihanna was named as the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, the Navy was beside themselves with thoughts of the hits that she would choose to perform. Already a mom to her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, rumors were swirling that Riri was expecting baby number two.

Nevertheless, fans put the performance at the forefront, and Rihanna delivered one of the best halftime shows in recent years — as she plowed through her impressive catalog of hits. However, in the last few minutes of the show, Rihanna, draped in an all red jumpsuit, opened it and revealed her baby bump for all of America to see.

KeKe Palmer

If you know anything about KeKe Palmer, you know that she is a Jill of all trades who keeps a job and a check. So, when she was in the middle of her press run for the 2022 Jordan Peele film Nope, she was announced as for her very first Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

As any SNL knows, the host’s opening monologue is where many of the most talked about moments occur — and Keke kept true to that theme. Right in the middle of dazzling the live audience, she opened her stylishly baggy brown suit and exposed a bare baby bump. The best part was that her newly announced pregnancy was incorporated into the rest of the show.

Cardi B

The queen of the Bardi gang has had a lot on her plate the last few weeks, as she continues to do highly impressive promo for her new album Am I The Drama? From instantly meme-able court appearances to selling collector’s editions of her album in the New York City streets, Cardi B has been leaving no stone unturned to make sure her highly-anticipated sophomore album is a hit.

But this isn’t the first time Cardi announced she’s pregnant in a unique way. She debuted her first pregnancy during a performance on Saturday Night Live. It was a major moment in the artist’s career and a major fashion moment.

