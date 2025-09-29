From a Parade to a Police Stop. Terence Crawford Day Takes WIld Turn.

THE BUZZ!







“Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford just pulled off one of the biggest moments in boxing history. With that win over Canelo Alvarez, he became the undisputed Super Middleweight Champ, a feat worth celebrating. And that’s exactly what went down in his hometown of Omaha, with a victory parade.



But later that night, a video surfaces of Crawford in a traffic stop… being ordered out of his car at gunpoint. Police said they spotted a firearm on the driver’s side floorboard and, for safety, had everyone get out at gunpoint. Turns out everyone in the car, including his security, was legally carrying.

In the end, Crawford was cited for reckless driving, but no arrests were made.”





