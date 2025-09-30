Listen Live
Government shutdown – Who gets paid—and who doesn’t?

Does Congress get paid during a government shutdown?

Published on September 30, 2025

THE BUZZ!


So, some big news across the country is the possibility of a government shutdown on October 1st, 2025. And if it happens, Hundreds of thousands of federal employees could go without pay or worse get laid off.


That means hundreds of thousands of federal workers could be out of a paycheck. But you know who still gets paid? Congress and the President. That’s because their checks are protected by Article I, Section 6 of the Constitution. So they get paid whether or not other parts of the government are funded. Meanwhile other folks will just have to figure it out.


Sounds very hypocritical to me.  What about the people?


Source: CBS

