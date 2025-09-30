Prosecutors want Diddy locked up for at least 11 years

THE BUZZ!







Ok, so Diddy’s sentencing court date is coming up. And we know his legal team is looking for him to be released from Jail with time served. But the prosecutors have a different idea. They want Diddy to serve at least 11 years behind bars.



In a memo to the judge , they say that despite his acquittal on more serious charges Combs is unrepentant and left victims in fear.



Adding that his sentence should reflect the decades of unchecked violence, psychological, emotional and physical damage he has inflicted.



His sentencing date is scheduled for October 3rd.







Source: abc news