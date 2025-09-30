Listen Live
Social media is on fire with Nicki vs Cardi Hip Hop Beef!

Cardi B Claps Back After Nicki Minaj Disses Album: 'She Was Streaming "Magnet" Hard as Hell Huh??'

Published on September 30, 2025

Ok, ding ding ding! Hip hop beef is back — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, and it’s all over social media.


Nicki kicked it off, accusing Cardi of faking her album sales, which debut at number one and went double platinum after just 10 days. But Nicki went even further. Talking about Cardi’s lyrics, her man, and even her pregnancy.


Of course Cardi snapped back, calling her cocaine Barbi. Saying she needs to compare herself to artists that came out when she did like Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Drake. Also that her man likes to touch 12 year olds. And she went there too, saying Nicki was going to fertility doctors because her eggs were scrambled from percs, and adding a not allegedly.


Wow, these ladies are swinging below the belt. We’ll see what they say next.  


Source: Complex

