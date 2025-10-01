Listen Live
NTSB to Release Key Bridge Collapse Report In November

Published on October 1, 2025

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced it will release its full marine investigation report on the Key Bridge collapse on November 18, offering long-awaited answers about what caused the March 26, 2024 disaster.

While the official cause has not yet been determined, the agency’s preliminary update in March pointed to significant lapses at the state level. Among them was the failure to conduct a vulnerability assessment on the bridge—a safeguard the NTSB has recommended for all U.S. bridges since 1991.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy noted that the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) never performed such an assessment, despite having officials on the very subcommittee that helped craft those recommendations.

In response, the MDTA has placed blame squarely on the container ship Dali, arguing its operators “put profits above safety.” The ship’s owners, however, have pointed the finger at the vessel’s manufacturer, alleging a defective design was responsible.

The forthcoming investigation report is expected to detail the sequence of events leading to the collapse and could play a pivotal role in determining liability in the numerous legal battles now underway.

