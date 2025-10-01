Tyrese’s Dogs Land Him In Hot water. Arrest Warrant Issued

THE BUZZ!







Ok, so actor and singer Tyrese Gibson is in some real-life drama right now. Police in Atlanta say his four Cane Corso dogs got loose and killed a neighbor’s small dog, while he wasn’t home.



Now, police put out a misdemeanor arrest warrant for Tyrese and gave him a week to turn himself in. But from his social media he is on a mental health break until November.



In a statement from his Lawyer. Tyrese offered his condolences to the family. Admitted his dogs were responsible. And that they’ve been rehomed to a a safe and loving environment. He also says he’s working with police to resolve this responsibly.





We’ll see how this plays out.





Source: fox13 Seattle