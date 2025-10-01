Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Tyrese’s Dogs Land Him In Hot water. Arrest Warrant Issued

Tyrese Gibson admits dogs killed neighbor’s pet, rehomes them

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!



Ok, so actor and singer Tyrese Gibson is in some real-life drama right now. Police in Atlanta say his four Cane Corso dogs got loose and killed a neighbor’s small dog, while he wasn’t home.

Now, police put out a misdemeanor arrest warrant for Tyrese and gave him a week to turn himself in. But from his social media he is on a mental health break until November.

In a statement from his Lawyer. Tyrese offered his condolences to the family. Admitted his dogs were responsible. And  that they’ve  been rehomed to a a safe and loving environment. He also says he’s working with police to resolve this responsibly.


We’ll see how this plays out.


Source: fox13 Seattle

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
172 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Baltimore City Hall
252 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
289 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Pop Culture

Lil Nas X “In Treatment” After Arrest For Naked Run-In With Police

Entertainment

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Dining Next To Ivanka Trump

News

Luigi Mangione: 1st-Degree Murder, State Terrorism Charges Dismissed

10 Items
Entertainment

Molly Qerim Abruptly Announces Departure From ESPN’s “First Take” & Social Media Wonders Why

Entertainment

She Said It First: A New Podcast From Lynee’ Monae and Jerrilyn Lake aka Indeskribeabull

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close