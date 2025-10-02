Bad Bunny Will Be At The Next Big Game and So Will ICE!

THE BUZZ!







Ok, so we learned that the next Big Game Halftime show will feature three-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny. A decision that has stirred up some controversy from different groups.



But as usual, the halftime show will attract a lot of viewers and people in attendance. And after learning about the Bad Bunny performance, ICE says they’re going to be there too.



According to this adviser at the Department of Homeland Security, he says There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else, We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So know that that is a very real situation under this administration, enforcement will be everywhere.



So, the halftime show is shaping up to be very interesting. We’ll see how it all plays out



Source: the hill