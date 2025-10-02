Listen Live
The One Thing Barack Does That Irritates Michelle, Will Crack You Up

Michelle Obama Dishes on Barack’s Habit That Makes Her So ‘Irritated’ She Wants to ‘Smack’ Him

Published on October 2, 2025

THE BUZZ!


Now some relationships no matter how good, has moments when you just want to smack your partner. Even the Obamas go through it. On a recent episode of the IMO podcast, Michelle talked about life as an empty-nester and how she and Barack save some conversations for dinner.

But she confessed one thing that Barack does that gets on her nerves. And that’s the way he chews. Yes, and not just her, she says the kids are irritated  by it too.

Look, nobody’s perfect. And it wasn’t bad enough for them to split up. So keep chewing and loving on each other.



Source: Yahoo / page six

