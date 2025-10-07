Baltimore County Approves $16.5M Tax Break for Developer in Exchange for Affordable Housing

Source: Erman Gunes / Getty

The Baltimore County Council voted Monday to grant a $16.5 million tax break over 30 years to developer Howard Brown in exchange for reserving 10% of units for affordable housing. The incentive applies to two West Side projects: Metro Center in Owings Mills and Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

Metro Center, located at the Owings Mills Metro Station, is the county’s only transit-oriented development. About 80% complete, it features housing, a library, a community college campus, retail, and a hotel. Security Square’s revitalization is just beginning. The county recently purchased nearly half of the property and is seeking a partner to redevelop it into a mixed-use hub.

Councilman Julian Jones, who represents Owings Mills, has pushed the tax credit several times before. This year, he teamed with Councilman Pat Young, who represents Woodlawn, to include both projects. Jones said Brown’s participation could shift public perceptions about affordable housing in higher-end developments.

Love Magic 95.9? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

County officials said this marks the first time a commercial revitalization district has included an affordable housing requirement. County spokesman Dakarai Turner said the goal is to encourage developers to build more inclusive communities.

Housing advocate Nick Stewart, who is running for county executive in 2026, criticized the deal as too narrow, saying a 10% set-aside is insufficient and should apply countywide.

Brown, a well-known developer, has faced controversy in the past — including a 2020 inspector general report that found the county had waived millions in inspection fees tied to his projects.

Despite the criticism, county leaders said the incentive will help transform key economic areas.

“This legislation shows Baltimore County is ready to move forward with competitive, community-minded redevelopment,” County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said.

Baltimore County Approves $16.5M Tax Break for Developer in Exchange for Affordable Housing was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com