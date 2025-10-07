Listen Live
Government Shutdown Affecting Travel Plans: Major Flight Delays

Government shutdown live updates as California airport goes without air traffic controllers due to staffing shortage

Published on October 7, 2025

THE BUZZ!


Alright, we’re on day seven of the government shutdown, and still no deal between Democrats and Republicans. People are starting to feel the effects , especially if you’re traveling.

Airports in California, Denver, and New Jersey have seen flights delayed for hours because there weren’t enough air traffic controllers on duty. Part of the problem is that there’s already a shortage of controllers, and the shutdown is making it worse. On top of that, more controllers are calling out sick since they’re considered essential but are being asked to work without pay.

So, if you’re planning to fly soon, expect some possible delays.

Source: CBS / The Hill

