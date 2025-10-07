Chicago Mayor’s New Order – Declares Ice Free Zones Across the City

THE BUZZ!





Alright, so here’s what’s going on in Chicago. Mayor Brandon Johnson just made it official: the city is now an “ICE Free Zone.” That means federal immigration agents cannot use any city property like schools or parking lots to run raids or set up shop.



The mayor says the city won’t tolerate ICE agents violating residents’ constitutional rights, or allow the federal government to disregard local authority. ICE agents are detaining elected officials, tear-gassing protestors, children, and Chicago police officers, and abusing Chicago residents. And says they will not stand for that in Chi town.



They’re even posting signs and handing out “Know Your Rights” info to keep folks protected.



So Chicago’s drawing a line and they’re not backing down.





Source: Chicago.Gov