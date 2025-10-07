Listen Live
Diddy Asks To Be Sent To Fort Dix For Sentencing

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers want him at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in N.J. that offers drug treatment

Published on October 7, 2025

Lastly there’s an update in the Diddy Case. his legal team is making some requests. One of them being able to carry out his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey. They’re saying the prison’s drug treatment and rehab programs will help him stay drug free and allow him to see his family more often. They also mentioned the educational and occupational programs available at the prison.
But where he ends up will be determined by the Bureau of Prisons .And depends on a bunch of factors.

After learning his sentence we now wait to see where he will go. And in the meantime Trump said that he was asked about a pardon  for Diddy. And you can expect his legal team to file appeals as to get him out of jail.


Source: WMAR

