Ravens Trade Odafe Oweh To Chargers For Safety Alohi Gilman

Ravens Send Oweh to L.A., Add Gilman and Draft Pick

Published on October 7, 2025

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Source: Amy Kontras / Getty

The AFC North just saw another major roster shakeup.

According to multiple reports, the Baltimore Ravens are trading edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman. The deal also includes a late-round pick swap, Baltimore will receive a 2026 fifth-round pick, while Los Angeles gets the Rams’ 2027 seventh-round pick.

Oweh, 26, was selected by the Ravens with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After posting a career-high 10 sacks in 2024, Oweh’s role on defense has decreased this season. He did not start in Baltimore’s first two games or in the team’s Week 5 loss to Houston.

Gilman, 28, has been a consistent presence in the Chargers’ secondary, playing 87 percent of defensive snaps this season. He’s tallied 22 tackles and three pass breakups so far in 2025. Over his career, he’s recorded five interceptions and four forced fumbles, bringing veteran experience and playmaking ability to a Ravens secondary dealing with multiple injuries.

The trade gives the Ravens added depth in the defensive backfield while the Chargers bolster their pass rush with a young, explosive edge rusher.

Baltimore will host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6, while the Chargers travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins.

