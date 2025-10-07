Harbaugh: Ravens Expect Healthier Roster Against Rams, No Timetable Yet for Lamar Jackson

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Ravens coach John Harbaugh isn’t ready to set a return date for quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s nursing a hamstring injury, but he expects a healthier lineup when Baltimore faces the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Ravens were without eight projected starters in their 44–10 loss to the Houston Texans, including Jackson, who missed all of last week’s practices after exiting the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter.

Harbaugh said the team will have a clearer picture of player availability later this week. The Ravens, currently riding a three-game losing streak, return to practice Wednesday.

“I would think there’ll be some number of those [injured] guys back,” Harbaugh said Monday. “How many is up in the air. It won’t be everybody. We’ll have a better idea as the week goes on, but we should be in better shape than we were.”

Among the six Pro Bowl players who were inactive Sunday:

QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring)

(hamstring) FB Patrick Ricard (calf)

(calf) LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

(ankle) LB Roquan Smith (hamstring)

(hamstring) CB Marlon Humphrey (calf)

(calf) S Kyle Hamilton (groin)

They were joined by CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring). Defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike remains on injured reserve with a season-ending neck injury.

Baltimore was outgained 417–207 at M&T Bank Stadium and didn’t score its first touchdown until late in the third quarter. The defense didn’t force a punt until the fourth.

“It was a tough circumstance,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t know how many games in the NFL have had that many guys out for a team, on top of Nnamdi. But I appreciate the way our guys fought.”

With Jackson out, backup Cooper Rush started at quarterback, finishing 14-of-20 for 179 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. One interception came on a tipped pass off Mark Andrews, while another occurred when Rashod Bateman appeared to stop running on a vertical route.

“You’ve got to keep running through that ball, no doubt,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh left open the possibility that Tyler Huntley could start Sunday if Jackson remains sidelined but credited Rush for managing difficult circumstances.

“I don’t like the result,” he said. “It looked bad, but two of his three picks weren’t on him.”

Harbaugh added that the team hopes Patrick Ricard can return by Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. Ricard initially injured his calf in mid-August and has yet to practice this season.

“Nobody’s more frustrated than Pat,” Harbaugh said. “It’s been a slow burn.”

Harbaugh: Ravens Expect Healthier Roster Against Rams, No Timetable Yet for Lamar Jackson was originally published on 92q.com