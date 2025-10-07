Listen Live
Music

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Presentation Halloween Cinecittà World 2025
Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

When people think of Halloween songs, their first thoughts might be the popular “Monster Mash” or even “Thriller.” Oftentimes, rap isn’t often the focus of a spooky playlist, but why is that?

Many hip-hop artists often spit lyrics with dark symbolism from mania, murder, or mysterious and eerie storytelling. Many artist use harmonious, yet spooky beats and rhythms in their songs to match the chilling rhymes. Many signify their own deaths, hardened life, deteriorating mental state, or their worst nightmares.

So change up your spooky playlist with these selected hip-hop songs to celebrate this Halloween season.

If I Die 2Nite — Tupac

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Tha Crossroads — Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Damien — DMX

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Witch Brew — Gangsta Boo Feat. Fefe Dobson

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

A Nightmare On My Street — DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Freaks Come Out At Night — Whodini

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Many Men — 50 Cent

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Mr. Sandman — Method Man Feat. RZA, Inspectah Deck & Carlton Fisk

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Scary — Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Rico Nasty

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Diary of A Madman — Gravediggaz

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Dracula’s Wedding — OutKast Feat. Kelis

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Anarchy — Busta Rhymes

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Praying Man — Big K.R.I.T. Feat. B.B. King

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Last Day — The Notorious B.I.G. Feat. The Lox

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Zombie — E-40 Feat. Tech N9ne & Brotha Lynch Hung

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Maniac — Kid Cudi Feat. Cage & St. Vincent

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Murder Was The Case — Snoop Dogg

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Martians Vs. Goblins — The Game, Lil Wayne, Tyler The Creator

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Hey — MF DOOM

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Monster — Kanye West Feat. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj, Bon Iver

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Dr. Frankenstein — Ice Cube

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

I Seen A Man Die — Scarface

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Monaleo — Body Bag

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Demons — Doja Cat

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

I Got 5 On It — Luniz

25 Rap Songs To Add To Your Spooky Playlist For Halloween  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Sean Combs
177 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Baltimore City Hall
259 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
295 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Music

Enter ‘The Fun House’ Kid ‘N Play’s Newest Podcast Adventure | Urban One Podcasts

Local

25,000 Dead Fish Found In Baltimore Harbor

Local

Gov. Wes Moore Launches Federal Shutdown Loan Program for Affected Workers

Pop Culture

‘It Will Be Here By Next Summer’: Porsha Williams Teases A New Fashion Project During An Exclusive Interview With HB

19 Items
Entertainment

Marlon Wayans Addresses Bad Reviews Of His New Movie ‘Him,’ X Salutes His Performance

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close