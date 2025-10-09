4 Months Later Manhunt Ends With Last NO Escaped Inmate Captured

THE BUZZ!



Last remaining New Orleans jail escapee, Derrick Groves, is captured in Atlanta after months on the run



Ok, let’s take it back for a second. Remember that wild New Orleans jail break a few months ago? Well, the last dude on the run, Derrick Groves, finally got caught.



This man pulled off an escape straight out of a movie. Him and nine other inmates busted out of jail like it was Shawshank 2.0. But most of them got caught pretty quickly, but not him. He was out here living his best life for over four months. Popping up on social media, even hitting pool parties like nothing happened.



I’m not gonna lie, I thought dude was never getting caught. But guess what? Police finally tracked him down in Atlanta, and after a standoff, they got him.



So yeah, the manhunt’s officially over. But something tells me this story ain’t done. I can already see the documentary coming.





