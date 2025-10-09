The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Top Songs of The 21st Century – A Hip Hop Classic Takes The Top Spot
THE BUZZ!
Alright, let’s talk music for a sec. Rolling Stone just dropped their list of the Top 250 Songs of the 21st Century, and it’s packed with all kinds of vibes, hip hop, R&B, pop, you name it. And guess who landed the number one spot? A Hip Hop Song – Missy Elliot’s Get Your Freak On. Definitely a classic and a big hit for Missy. That joint still hits just as hard today.
And some other songs you might be familiar with from the top ten include:
🔟 Frank Ocean – “Thinkin Bout You”
7️⃣ Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”
3️⃣ Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z – “Crazy in Love”
Check out the full list and see if your favorites made the cut.
Source: abc / Rolling Stone
More from Magic 95.9