Top Songs of The 21st Century – A Hip Hop Classic Takes The Top Spot

THE BUZZ!





Alright, let’s talk music for a sec. Rolling Stone just dropped their list of the Top 250 Songs of the 21st Century, and it’s packed with all kinds of vibes, hip hop, R&B, pop, you name it. And guess who landed the number one spot? A Hip Hop Song – Missy Elliot’s Get Your Freak On. Definitely a classic and a big hit for Missy. That joint still hits just as hard today.

And some other songs you might be familiar with from the top ten include:

🔟 Frank Ocean – “Thinkin Bout You”

7️⃣ Kendrick Lamar – “Alright”

3️⃣ Beyoncé feat. Jay-Z – “Crazy in Love”



Check out the full list and see if your favorites made the cut.





Source: abc / Rolling Stone