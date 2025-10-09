Florida Grocery Shopping Just Got Interesting – Open Carry Customers!

THE BUZZ!





Check this out. Soon, if you visit the biggest grocery chain in Florida, you might spot something you don’t usually see at most stores… customers with guns. Yep, packed and strapped.



Publix just announced they’re letting people openly carry firearms in their stores. A spokesperson said, Florida law allows it, and we follow all federal, state, and local rules. They also made it clear if things get heated or a customer acts up carrying or not, they will involve law enforcement to step in.



Forget a clean-up in aisle five… there might be a full-on standoff in aisle five



Source: People